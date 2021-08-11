Breaking - Police appeal for help to find a missing teenager from Brackley
Northamptonshire Police have asked the public for help in their search for a 15-year-old girl from Brackley.
The teenager is Alexia Ponting who was last seen at around 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) August 10 in Brackley.
She was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One high-top trainers.
Anyone with any information or sightings that could help the police in their task should contact 101 reference MPS1/2483/21