Long-haired Banbury fundraiser has had his first haircut in five years to support cancer charity

Banbury man Adam Croft has raised over £1,000 for The Little Princess Trust charity by shaving his long hair off.

A man from Banbury has had his first haircut in five years in support of The Little Princess Trust charity for children with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Croft also raised £1,030, which will go towards research into childhood cancer in the UK.

Adam had been growing his hair since getting married several years ago but didn’t know what to do with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After deciding to brave the chop on March 1, he knew he had to do something special with his several inches of hair.

It was the first time Adam had cut his hair in five years and the first time his hair had been this short since his time in the army.

Adam said: “I’ve been growing my hair for around five years now, and it’s been slowly getting longer and longer.

“I decided a few years ago, just before my wedding, that I was going to grow my hair until 2025 and then donate it all to charity.

“I then looked into where people had donated hair in the past and what charities are accepting hair, and that’s how I found The Little Princess Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

After speaking with staff at The Little Princess Trust, it was decided that Adam would grow his hair until it reached the 12-inch mark the charity looks for to make the longer wigs.

Adam also set up an online fundraiser page, where all money donated would go towards the charity’s research into childhood cancer.

Adam said: “I have had family members who have had leukaemia and cancer, so there were some personal reasons for the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, 12 inches of hair is quite a lot to just go and throw away, so I’m happy that someone will benefit from it rather than it getting wasted.”

As well as having around 12 inches of hair taken from his head, Adam will also completely shave off his long beard.

He said: “This will be the first time I have had no hair on my head since my time in the army.

“I look like a completely different person, but it’s probably going to be more of a drastic change for the people that know me with long hair and a beard.”

To support Adam’s fundraiser for The Little Princess Trust, visit: “https://www.justgiving.com/page/adam-crofts-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL