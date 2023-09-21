Local rock singer to launch debut album with live performance at Banbury HMV
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dom James Jr. will be performing the tracks from new album ‘Seven Again’ at HMV at 1pm.
Alongside Dom, local musicians Simon Gee from the band Molly Karloff will play guitar, and Jake Gilbert from The Skeme will play drums.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The album features 11 songs, with tracks appearing from the Banbury musician’s entire musical catalogue as well as reworked versions of songs like ‘Seven’ and ‘Acton Bomb’.
Dom said: "It’s quite an eclectic mix of tracks, but they sit together as one coherent piece.
"It has a loose underlying theme of the full circle of adulthood so far, in the sense of youthful hope, love, self-destruction, reflection, and hopefully some kind of redemption.
"The title of the album comes from the last line of the song ‘Seven’ and for me, it’s pivotal and really sums up the feeling behind the album as a sense of reflection and longing for better and more innocent times."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The album was recorded by Tom Gittins at Monochrome Studios in Wormleighton, and the artwork was done by Dom’s sister, Charlotte James.
Dom said: "It won't be available on streaming platforms in the immediate future, as I think an important part of an album is the artwork and physical feel; this seems to have been somewhat lost in recent times with the takeover of the streaming services and the march of technology and social media."‘Seven Again’ will be available to purchase from Banbury HMV or from Dom’s website. For more information, visit https://www.domjamesjr.com/