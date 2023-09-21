Local rock singer to launch debut album with live performance at Banbury HMV

A local rock singer/songwriter will launch his debut album this Saturday (September 23) with a free concert at Banbury’s HMV store.

Dom James Jr. will be performing the tracks from new album ‘Seven Again’ at HMV at 1pm.

Alongside Dom, local musicians Simon Gee from the band Molly Karloff will play guitar, and Jake Gilbert from The Skeme will play drums.

The album features 11 songs, with tracks appearing from the Banbury musician’s entire musical catalogue as well as reworked versions of songs like ‘Seven’ and ‘Acton Bomb’.

Dom James Jr.'s debut album 'Seven Again' will be available to purchase on CD from Banbury HMV.

Dom said: "It’s quite an eclectic mix of tracks, but they sit together as one coherent piece.

"It has a loose underlying theme of the full circle of adulthood so far, in the sense of youthful hope, love, self-destruction, reflection, and hopefully some kind of redemption.

"The title of the album comes from the last line of the song ‘Seven’ and for me, it’s pivotal and really sums up the feeling behind the album as a sense of reflection and longing for better and more innocent times."

The album was recorded by Tom Gittins at Monochrome Studios in Wormleighton, and the artwork was done by Dom’s sister, Charlotte James.