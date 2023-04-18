Watch: Alternative rock singer/songwriter releases music video filmed in Banbury for new single

A Banbury based alternative rock singer/songwriter has released a music video shot around town to go alongside his new single.

Dom James Jr.'s debut single "Seven" is released this Friday (April 21).

Musician Dom James Jr. has taken influence from everyone from Abba to ZZ Top and everything in between in his colourful music career, but has a special love for the halcyon days of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s indie rock scene.

Playing in bands during his youth, Dom took a break to write three spiritual thriller novels and run a book-publishing company. However, he has now thrown himself fully into music and is preparing to release his very first solo artist single, "Seven," this Friday (April 21).

Filmed in and around Banbury and People’s Park with the help of LAKE ACACIA’S drummer and videographer Joe Homer, the music video to ‘Seven’ is a fitting tribute to Dom’s childhood influences that inspire the track.

Dom said: "It’s a song I wrote in the early days—and was probably the first one that veered away from the initial punk sound and allowed me more scope.

"I remember a friend of mine saying that she thought we were rubbish but she liked that song. It’s about how life is so much less complicated when you’re a seven-year-old dreamer.

"It’s had a slight reworking sound-wise and a small structural tweak, but the essence is the same."

The single is the first song released publicly from Dom’s forthcoming debut album, which is due to be released in the summer.