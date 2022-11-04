Keep an eye out for the new Banbury United car - in the club's colours of course!

Banbury United Football Club given car to help with club's community service work.

Reg’s Catering, which has provided the catering facilities at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium this season, has supplied the club car that will soon be seen driving around the town proudly displaying the club's colours.

The community service work led by coach Ryan Jones in partnership with Active Learning involves a number of projects, including after-school clubs, mascot packages, half-term football camps, and walking football for the over 50s.

The club has also recently been working with Cherwell District Council on its new You Move activities for families scheme and with the community special Frank Wise School in the town.

The owner of Reg’s Catering, Reg Howe said: “I am pleased to assist Banbury United with the club car, and I’m more than happy to assist the wonderful community work which is being undertaken.”