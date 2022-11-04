News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Keep an eye out for the new Banbury United car - in the club's colours of course!

Banbury United FC have been donated a car to help with the club’s community service work in the town and surrounding areas.

By Jack Ingham
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 4:34pm
Banbury United Football Club given car to help with club's community service work.
Banbury United Football Club given car to help with club's community service work.

Reg’s Catering, which has provided the catering facilities at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium this season, has supplied the club car that will soon be seen driving around the town proudly displaying the club's colours.

The community service work led by coach Ryan Jones in partnership with Active Learning involves a number of projects, including after-school clubs, mascot packages, half-term football camps, and walking football for the over 50s.

The club has also recently been working with Cherwell District Council on its new You Move activities for families scheme and with the community special Frank Wise School in the town.

Read More
Ladies fitness centre in Banbury knits giant display of poppies for charity

Most Popular

The owner of Reg’s Catering, Reg Howe said: “I am pleased to assist Banbury United with the club car, and I’m more than happy to assist the wonderful community work which is being undertaken.”

Banbury United Chairman Ronnie Johnson said: “This will help us to further expand our presence in the community, which we feel is an integral part of a sporting organisation. We Are United!”

Banbury UnitedRonnie JohnsonCherwell District Council