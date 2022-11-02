Ladies fitness centre in Banbury knits giant display of poppies for charity
The Banbury ladies fitness Centre, Gymophobics, has knitted hundreds of poppies together in a giant display to raise money for The Royal British Legion.
Members of the fitness centre’s social group Knit and Natter decided to put their great knitting skills to charitable use and raise money for the charity, which has struggled with its usual fundraising efforts since the pandemic.
The impressive display, which took the ladies four months to create, can be seen outside the centre at 1a George Street in town and will be up until November 14.
The ladies are also selling poppies that can also be purchased at the centre, with all money raised being donated to the Royal British Legion, which raises funds for veterans.
Owner of Gymophobics Banbury, Laura Warren, said: “The reason we chose to honour veterans with our knitted poppy display is because it means so much to our members.
We have heard many stories from our ladies who have had family and friends receive support and guidance from The Royal British Legion, and this wouldn’t be possible without the Poppy Appeal.
"We would love everyone in the community to come along and enjoy the display. We have plenty of poppies inside available for purchase too, please help us reach our target of £100.
“I am so proud of what our members have achieved through our regular Knit and Natter groups. We are so much more than a gym and part of that is making a difference in our community in any way we can.”