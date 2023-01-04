Housebuilding company gives generous donation to Banbury dementia charity
A housebuilding company has given a generous donation to a Banbury-based charity that offers a range of activity groups for people with dementia.
David Wilson Homes Mercia donated £1,500 to Dementia Active, allowing the charity to purchase an interactive light table for its day centre that provides a sensory experience that encourages movement, emotional wellbeing, and social interactions.
Melissa Fazackerley, trustee and co-founder of Dementia Active, said: "Dementia is an invisible disease with minimal support from the public purse. Our centre aims to challenge this invisibility and will become a hub for sharing information about local services, as well as a drop-in service providing support and advice.
"Financial and volunteer support from local organisations, businesses and other charities continues to be absolutely crucial to our ability to function and provide a service. We are truly grateful for this donation from David Wilson Homes.”
To find out more about Dementia Active and the services it has to offer, visit the website at dementiactive.co.uk