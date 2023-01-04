News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Housebuilding company gives generous donation to Banbury dementia charity

A housebuilding company has given a generous donation to a Banbury-based charity that offers a range of activity groups for people with dementia.

By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:51am
Staff of Dementia Active with their check from David Wilson Homes Mercia from Joe Woods, Helen Burgess, Andy Gill and Molly Anna.
Staff of Dementia Active with their check from David Wilson Homes Mercia from Joe Woods, Helen Burgess, Andy Gill and Molly Anna.

David Wilson Homes Mercia donated £1,500 to Dementia Active, allowing the charity to purchase an interactive light table for its day centre that provides a sensory experience that encourages movement, emotional wellbeing, and social interactions.

Read More
Banbury hospice invites people to support them with a thrilling New Year's resol...

Melissa Fazackerley, trustee and co-founder of Dementia Active, said: "Dementia is an invisible disease with minimal support from the public purse. Our centre aims to challenge this invisibility and will become a hub for sharing information about local services, as well as a drop-in service providing support and advice.

"Financial and volunteer support from local organisations, businesses and other charities continues to be absolutely crucial to our ability to function and provide a service. We are truly grateful for this donation from David Wilson Homes.”

Most Popular

To find out more about Dementia Active and the services it has to offer, visit the website at dementiactive.co.uk