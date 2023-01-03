Banbury hospice invites people to support them with a thrilling New Year's resolution challenge

Dion Bishop and Pat Blank taking part in the Katharine House Hospice abseil in 2022.

Over 1000 people participated in challenges to support Katharine House last year, and the hospice has again organised a number of activities for people to participate in this year, including sponsored walks, cycle rides, running races, abseiling, and skydiving.

Katharine House events manager, Helen Lerwill, said: "If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get fit, challenge yourself, or try something new, then our events might be just the thing.

"Turn your personal goal into so much more, by helping to raise money for people living with an incurable illness."

Firstly, there is the Hospice’s flagship fundraiser Moonlight Walk, on May 20, where hundreds of people will follow a cinematic theme and walk 6 to 10 miles dressed as their favourite film star.

For the runners, there is the Oxford half-marathon on October 15, where participants make their way around a scenic 13.1-mile route through the University Parks and historic city centre.

Thrill-seekers can take on either the daring 418-foot abseil down the National Lift Tower in Northampton on June 17 or experience free-falling through clouds on the Skydive for Katharine House that takes place on September 9.

Senior Community Nurse for Katharine House Helen Fletcher took part in the last skydive for Katharine House, she said: "Just do it! I can’t say loudly enough just how fantastic and exhilarating the whole experience was. I’d do it again in a heartbeat—not only for me, but for the hospice too.

"The skydiving team was so supportive and the moment when I sat on the edge of the plane and looked at the clouds before jumping was extraordinary."