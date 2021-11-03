Help available for Banbury area residents struggling to pay rent due to Covid-19 pandemic

Cherwell District Council has won £102,000 of additional grant funding from the Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities to ramp up help for private sector tenants.

It will mean that, for the first time, the council can help people impacted by Covid-19 clear rent arrears or help them secure alternative accommodation. The funding will also allow the council to dedicate more resources to providing assistance and advice to prevent homelessness.

Cllr Lucinda Wing, lead member for housing, said: “It’s vital that anyone who is concerned that their home may be at risk gets in touch with us as soon as possible. There is real pressure on social housing at the moment, with problems of both supply and demand having been amplified by Covid. Unfortunately, people cannot assume that a social tenancy will be immediately available if their present accommodation falls through.

“It is more important than ever to keep people in their homes. With this extra grant support from the government, we are stepping up our work to prevent homelessness. We can offer assistance with rent arrears and advice for those worried about eviction, but this advice is more effective when delivered sooner rather than later.”

There are also incentives for private landlords to work with the council to place those at risk of homelessness into accommodation.

The council is also working to raise awareness of third-party schemes designed to keep people in their homes. They include the Housing Possession Mediation Pilot Scheme and Breathing Space, an initiative to help people struggling with debt, to get their finances back on track.

Tenants faced with eviction can also seek advice from the council’s tenancy relations officer on 01295 753751, from Citizens Advice, or from Shelter.