Councillors urge householders to give their views on building thousands of new homes across the Banbury area - map and list of villages are here

Calls for the public's views on choices that will shape Cherwell for the next generation have been renewed as the consultation deadline looms. Residents have until next Wednesday night (November 10) to respond.

The issues and choices that are going to shape north Oxfordshire for years to come have been sketched out in a consultation paper.Parish councils, community groups, businesses and individuals have been meeting since the document was released at the end of September to discuss pockets of land that have been earmarked by landowners and developers for possible building.

Many of these are on green fields and some take the boundary of Banbury northwards. Land for more development on the east side of the M40 motorway is also mooted.

Cherwell councillors want to hear residents' views about what they would like to see in a plan for future development

Some of the areas under discussion have caused severe consternation among those living nearby but none of these areas has yet been accepted for development and councillors will be considering all options in a bid to come up with a new Local Plan.

The council has been obliged to include every area in which planning permission has been sought in the past but this does not mean they can be considered now for reasons of sustainability and development restrictions.

Councillor Colin Clarke, Lead Member for Planning, said: “Our policies for climate change, housing, town centres, infrastructure and much more will all be crystallised in our new Local Plan. It is early days in the process of writing the plan, so we are asking residents to have their say on a suggested vision for it.

“The responses we receive will help shape the plan – a vital piece of council policy.”

Cherwell's map of Banbury with its potential development spots

In a statement the district council said the plan will address needs and opportunities for the future. It will set a base for conserving and enhancing the environment and mitigating and adapting to climate change. It will support well-designed and healthy places.

The community involvement options paper is open for comments until next Wednesday, November 10. The council wants to hear people’s views on

* the draft vision for the future and how this could be delivered

* proposed options for new planning policies and

Villages such as Wroxton may be expected to take more housing in the coming years

* local profiles for Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Upper Heyford and rural areas, as a way of promoting discussion of their futures.

Residents, businesses, and other local stakeholders can all have their say through the council’s new consultation platform at letstalk.cherwell.gov.uk/cherwell-local-plan-reviewThe document contains links to each parish and the areas proposed by landowners or developers (not the council).

Development in villages is likely to be proportionate to their designated category. These are Category A and B villages, which may take 'minor development', infill building and conversions, and Category C villages whose limitations are for infill building and conversions only.

Category A villages in Cherwell are Adderbury, Ambrosden, Arncott, Begbroke, Bletchingdon, Bloxham, Bodicote, Chesterton, Cropredy, Deddington, Finmere, Fringford, Fritwell, Hook Norton, Kidlington, Kirtlington, Launton, Milcombe, Sibford Ferris, Sibford Gower, Steeple Aston, Weston on the Green, Wroxton and Yarnton.

A consultation reaches its deadline for responses next Wednesday, November 10

Category B (satellite) villages are Blackthorn, Claydon, Clifton, Great Bourton, Hempton, Lower Heyford, Middle Aston, Milton, Mollington, South Newington and Wardington.