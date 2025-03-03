Happy customer from Banbury says thanks to motor mechanics by writing them a poem

A Banbury motorist – and keen writer - was inspired to poetry, she was so impressed by her motor dealership’s service.

Karen Corradi has to travel to Kidlington to take advantage of the ten-year warranty on her Toyota Yaris – which she affectionally calls Doris.

On her most recent visit to Steven Eagell Toyota, Oxford for an MOT she she was so impressed by the customer service, she put down the crochet she had taken to while away the time, picked up a pen and paper and composed a rhyming poem about her experience. And this is what she presented to the staff before she left:

Doris the Yaris

“I stitched up my sweater while they stitched up my motor, sat in the grandiose showroom of Oxford, Toyota. With gratis coffee, tea and hot chocolate on offer, I ate my packed lunch but wasn't bothered one iota. I'm sat in the window aside an impressive display of Aygos, Icons and Hatchbacks at rest, with my crochet spread out on the salesman's desk. An hour and a half later with my sleeves almost stitched, I take a break to refill my mug, relaxed in this world, and feeling quite smug. I've been informed that Doris needs three new tyres to drive to Paris, but it's nothing too dire for my aging Yaris. Take note you retirees because the heating's on here if you fancy a warm in an upmarket store. The staff are all marvellous, with broad welcome smiles, it's not a bad place to stay for a while. Come, browse at the gleaming motors with their backdrop of screens to promote deals; Maybe you'll drive out one of these days with a new set of wheels!”

Karen said: “I wrote the poem to simply say a big thank you to the Toyota team at Steven Eagell. In such a warm and welcoming environment, I took the opportunity to make the most of being put at ease and write a short poem for everyone to express my gratitude.”

Steven Eagell, Oxford, said: “It is very rewarding for the team that she appreciates our service and thanked us in such an original way.”