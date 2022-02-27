Grieving father pays tribute to son and nephew as Banbury families bid farewell to young men killed in a car crash

The funeral of the two young Banbury men was held at the Banbury Mosque on Saturday

'Thousands' of mourners attended the funerals of cousins and friends Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, who died on February 11 in the crash on the A46 near Leicester.

After a ceremony at the Banbury Madni Masjid Mosque and burial at Hardwick cemetery, Saqib's father, Sajad Hussain said the two cousins had been given a beautiful farewell and he and his family thanked the Banbury community and others for their support during the traumatic events of the past two weeks. He said the cousins' deaths have caused a massive void in the lives of their families.

Mr Hussain said: "Today, we buried our beloved martyred sons, the gems of our community, Saqib Hussain (RA) and Mohammed Hashim (RA).

Floral tributes to cousins and friends Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin adorn the grave

"My son Saqib was quite literally a mini-me but with none of the faults or shortcomings that I have. The joys and memories he brought into our lives will never be forgotten.

"He is going to be an incredibly missed son, grandson, nephew, brother and cousin. We take solace in knowing that his soul is now on the onward journey to the hereafter in the most favoured tradition, as a martyr.

"May ٱلل‍َّٰه (Allah) bestow the blessings and grace he promises in the Holy Quran and in the traditions of our Beloved Prophet ﷺ (Peace be upon Him) to both Saqib and Hashim.

"I live in hope that we will be reunited in Jannah inshAllah but until then I pray that ٱلل‍َّٰه (Allah) grants my family and I the patience and fortitude to learn to live with the massive void left by the departure of my dear beloved Saqib. My pure hearted son, whose smile didn't just light up a room, it illuminated everyone’s hearts and smiles.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain who were killed in a car crash on February 11

"I sincerely ask all of you, if my son has every wronged you in any way, for the sake of Allah forgive him and make dua (prayer) for their entry into Jannah.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks on behalf of my family and I, to all of the Banbury Community and beyond. Thank you for the contributions towards the Masjid fundraiser, for the Qur'an that was recited for both their sakes and for the time that thousands of you took to attend the Janazah service," he said.

"It puts my heart at ease to know that we put our beloved sons to rest with such a beautiful farewell. l would also like to take the opportunity to thanks those who helped organised the Janazah service today at Banbury Madni Masjid, Al Madina 313, Haji Abu Hassan, Brother Anser, the volunteers, residents and anyone who I've forgotten to mention.

"Thank you all and please continue to pray for Saqib and Hashim, until we are reunited again."

The grave in the late afternoon light at Hardwick cemetery after the burial on Saturday

An online fund was set up with the aim of commemorating their lives in the building of a new mosque and education community centre.