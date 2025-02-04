Former MP calls for protection of Banbury's future as town faces being sucked into three-county region

Former MP Sir Tony Baldry, has called for protection of Banbury’s economic future as the town faces the possibility of becoming subsumed into a giant three-county ‘council’.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Tony – Banbury MP from 1983 – 2015 and now High Sheriff of Banbury - is concerned that the town, on the extreme edge of a possible Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire region with its ‘capital’ in Reading, might become neglected in favour of south Oxfordshire,

His concerns stem from a major reorganisation of local government which will see district councils such as Cherwell disappear in favour of ‘unitary authorities’. This must not be done purely as cost-cutting exercises, Sir Tony says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These authorities could be single councils – in this case Oxfordshire – or the joining of several counties into regional governments led by an elected mayor. The example commonly put forward of this in practice is former MP Andy Burnham’s Greater Manchester.

Sir Tony Baldry, High Sheriff of Banbury who has given his views on local authority reorganisation to the leader of Oxfordshire County Council

West Northants could become part of a region stretching to Luton and Warwickshire could also become part of a much bigger West Midands authority, although the county is resisting that.

Banbury – which serves large parts of south Northants and south Warwickshire - would be on the periphery of all three but central to none.

In a letter to Oxfordshire County Council leader, Cllr Liz Leffman, Sir Tony Baldry has voiced concerns about the possible consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “(I understand) that Oxfordshire County Council favours the creation of a newly new, elected mayor-led unitary authority covering Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

"This is a matter for elected ministers and councillors to determine... and I am sure everyone will understand the need to make savings wherever possible.

"Banbury, the second largest area of population in Oxfordshire after the city, will find itself physically at the edge of this three-county unitary authority with an elected mayor who is likely to be based in Reading, given the geography.

"I hope thought can be given to what local government services might be devolved down on an agency basis to Banbury Town Council. There are a whole range of services which are at present provided either by Cherwell District Council or by Oxfordshire County Council, which would be better delivered locally than having to be administered from a unitary authority in Reading. (These include) sports facilities, the local library and provision of parking, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the interests of local delivery of services and local input on those services, at a time when almost all local government services will, by definition, be delivered more remotely, it would be an excellent opportunity to consider what services could be devolved down to town council level,” he said.

"It is going to be important that the economic well-being of towns such as Banbury do not get overlooked. (This is) particularly important given the government's recent announcement to seek to open an economic corridor between Oxford and Cambridge, with the hope that it would become something of a UK Silicon Valley.

"Obviously, anything that helps promote growth in the UK is to be welcomed. Oxfordshire is already one of the very few parts of the country which gives more to the Treasury than we take away.

"But inevitably, such an Oxford Cambridge corridor development will focus interest on the south of the county and it is to be hoped that everyone concerned will recognise there is already a very good corridor in place between London, Oxford and Birmingham. It is called the M40, and hopefully that corridor of Oxford, Banbury, Bicester and Warwick to Birmingham can be developed to highlight other areas of activity such as engineering, manufacturing, logistics, etc, which builds on boundaries geographical location as being located between the Thames Valley the Chilterns and the Cotswolds, and midway between Oxford and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In short, if we are to have fewer larger local government units, they must be more than simply cost-cutting exercises.

"Those deciding the future map of local government must also seek to ensure that local services continue to be delivered where most effective and with the greatest local input - and also the potential economic development of every part of this new three-county authority should be developed.

“There would be very considerable concern at any scintilla of a suggestion of Banbury economically being cast to the edge of this new unitary authority,” said Sir Tony.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “No decisions have been taken on the future shape and structure of local government in Oxfordshire or on the subject of devolution and strategic authorities. Conversations continue between councils in Oxfordshire and with those in neighbouring areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Banbury is our largest market town in Oxfordshire and its economic contribution and wellbeing are vital for the county and the wider region. Town and parish councils are and will remain key to the delivery of services to residents at a local level.”

There are widespread fears that local government elections in May could be postponed over the time period of the local government reorganisation. Both Oxfordshire and Warwickshire have asked the government for consent to postpone their elections until 2026.

A letter to councils from Labour minister Jim McMahon said: “The Government’s long-term vision is for simpler structures which make it much clearer for residents who they should look to on local issues, with fewer politicians able to focus on delivering. Local government reorganisation, alongside devolution over a large strategic geography, can drive economic growth whilst delivering optimal public services.

"To help deliver these aims, we will facilitate local government reorganisation in England for two-tier areas and for unitary councils where there is evidence of failure, or where their size or boundaries may be hindering an ability to deliver sustainable, high-quality public services.”