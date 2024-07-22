Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the town’s best bakers will come together next month to celebrate one of Banbury’s most famous exports with the first ever Banbury Cake bake off competition.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Banbury BID team, the event aims to celebrate the famous Banbury Cake and some of the town’s talented bakers.

The event invites bakers of all levels to showcase their skills and creativity in a friendly competition that will take place in the town centre on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading up to the day, the BID team, working alongside several local businesses, will be offering a range of deals to shoppers on ice cream, puddings and cocktails.

The town will come together next month to celebrate the famous Banbury Cake with a bake off competition.

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist of Banbury BID, said: “We are delighted to bring the Banbury Cake Bake Off to our community and showcase the talent and passion of local bakers.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together, indulge in delicious treats, and support our local businesses and the community."

The Banbury Cake is an oval-shaped, currant-filled pastry that has been produced in the town since the 16th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipes for the cake differ from each baker to the next but often include mixed peel, sugar, rose water, rum and nutmeg.

To participate in the Banbury Cake Bake Off, participants' cakes must be delivered to the BID’s office by 10am on August 10.

Spectators are more than welcome to join in the fun, celebrate the Banbury Cake and watch the judging unfold.

For more information about the inaugural Banbury Cake bake off competition, visit the BID’s page at: https://www.banburybid.com/