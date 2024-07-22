First ever Banbury Cake bake off competition to take place next month
Organised by the Banbury BID team, the event aims to celebrate the famous Banbury Cake and some of the town’s talented bakers.
The event invites bakers of all levels to showcase their skills and creativity in a friendly competition that will take place in the town centre on August 10.
Leading up to the day, the BID team, working alongside several local businesses, will be offering a range of deals to shoppers on ice cream, puddings and cocktails.
Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist of Banbury BID, said: “We are delighted to bring the Banbury Cake Bake Off to our community and showcase the talent and passion of local bakers.
"This event is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together, indulge in delicious treats, and support our local businesses and the community."
The Banbury Cake is an oval-shaped, currant-filled pastry that has been produced in the town since the 16th century.
Recipes for the cake differ from each baker to the next but often include mixed peel, sugar, rose water, rum and nutmeg.
To participate in the Banbury Cake Bake Off, participants' cakes must be delivered to the BID’s office by 10am on August 10.
Spectators are more than welcome to join in the fun, celebrate the Banbury Cake and watch the judging unfold.
For more information about the inaugural Banbury Cake bake off competition, visit the BID’s page at: https://www.banburybid.com/