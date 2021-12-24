Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in village near Brackley

A crew of firefighters tackled a vehicle fire in a village near from Brackley last night, Thursday December 23.

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:42 pm
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:44 pm

Firefighters from Brackley Fire Station responded to a vehicle fire in a village of Helmdon around 9.20 last night, Thursday December 23.

A Tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue said this about the fire: "Firefighters attended a vehicle fire, believed to be deliberate. They put the flames out and made the vehicle safe using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, small tools and lighting."

No further details were immediately available.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted by the Banbury Guardian due to the nature of the incident.

