Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in village near Brackley
A crew of firefighters tackled a vehicle fire in a village near from Brackley last night, Thursday December 23.
A Tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue said this about the fire: "Firefighters attended a vehicle fire, believed to be deliberate. They put the flames out and made the vehicle safe using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, small tools and lighting."
No further details were immediately available.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted by the Banbury Guardian due to the nature of the incident.