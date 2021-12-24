Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in village near Brackley

Firefighters from Brackley Fire Station responded to a vehicle fire in a village of Helmdon around 9.20 last night, Thursday December 23.

A Tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue said this about the fire: "Firefighters attended a vehicle fire, believed to be deliberate. They put the flames out and made the vehicle safe using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, small tools and lighting."

No further details were immediately available.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted by the Banbury Guardian due to the nature of the incident.