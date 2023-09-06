Family pay tribute to grandfather killed in replica Spitfire crash near Enstone

The family of a man killed in a light aircraft crash near Enstone last month (Wednesday August 23) has paid tribute to him.

Trevor Bailey's family say he had a love of life, and his family and had huge amounts of energy.

Trevor Bailey, aged 68, from Cheltenham, was formally identified yesterday (September 5) after he sadly died following the incident near Enstone airfield.

His family spoke about the father of four and grandfather of eight, saying ‘his family were at the centre of his world.’

They said: "His love of life and of his family and his huge amounts of energy meant that life was never dull. Every day was full, and nothing was ever too much trouble, from looking after his eight grandchildren to supporting complete strangers when acting as an NHS responder and food delivery man during COVID lockdowns.

Trevor and soul mate and kindred adventurous spirit wife Kate.

"People keep saying, ‘The world will be a sadder place without Trevor’. He really was the very best person you could ever hope to meet.

"That deep voice, the infectious grin, and his real interest in whoever he was talking to made everyone feel special."

For Kate, his wife, he was her soul mate and a kindred adventurous spirit. Kate said: "We shared a love of travel and of so many activities, including sailing, flying, dog walking, and playing tennis.

"Together, we have always had such a wonderful group of friends. From our close group of local friends to ex-work colleagues, fellow travellers, and those we met through the many charities we were involved in together."

Trevor’s children told how their adventurous father provided an amazing childhood for them and how he will always be their hero.

They said: "Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same. We had the most amazing childhood with you, Dad, full of adventures. You always made us feel loved and safe with the warmth of your hugs and a smile that lights up any room.

"Your legacy will live in our hearts and your incredible grandchildren, who we know you were so proud of and we have always been so proud of you. Our Hero".

Trevor’s two younger brothers spoke about how they always looked up to him and admired his passion for flying.

His brother Steve said, "He always followed his passions and lived life to the full. I was so proud of him, and always looked up to him. I knew he always had my back as a young child to adult and will miss him so much."

Clive, his brother, said: "We have lost an amazing husband, brother, dad, grandad, and friend. No one knows what is on the other side, but one thing is for sure: it’s just got a whole lot better.

"His working life was split between a long and successful career in financial services, both in the UK and overseas.

