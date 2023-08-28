Police confirm last week's crash plane at Enstone was a replica Spitfire and renew appeal for witnesses

Police have confirmed that the aircraft, being flown by a pilot who sadly died when it crashed last week, was a replica Spitfire and have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Thames Valley Police (TVP), other emergency services and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) left the scene of a light aircraft crash near Enstone last Thursday. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3.05pm.

In a statement released on Thursday, a TVP spokesman said: “At around 3.05pm on Tuesday, August 22, officers were called to a field near the A44 to reports of a light aircraft crash.

“Sadly, the pilot, a 68-year-old man from Gloucestershire, of the replica Spitfire was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and no one else was injured.”

Thames Valley Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a replica Spitfire that crashed in fields near Enstone last Tuesday

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue also attended along with South Central Ambulance Service and the AAIB.

The aircraft wreckage has now been removed. The scene was taken off at around 3pm on Thursday and the B4022 Tew Road reopened shortly afterwards.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Superintendent Jen Hogben, local policing area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are still with the loved ones of the victim of this tragic incident. A specially trained officer is supporting them and we would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A map of Enstone Airfield. The replica Spitfire came down in fields near the air strip killing the pilot

“We have now left the scene of the crash and reopened the road, which has been shut for just over two days.

“I would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience and co-operation while we investigated and I apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues though and we are still liaising with His Majesty’s coroner and the AAIB as they conduct their independent safety investigation.

“I would again kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.