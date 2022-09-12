Fairport Convention’s drummer, Gerry Conway, is leaving the band.

Gerry Conway, who has stepped down as Fairport Convention's drummer

Conway, who has been the band’s drummer for 24 years, since he took over from Dave Mattacks, played with Fairport at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in August.

The band put up a notice on its website and on Twitter today (Monday).

"This last week has been a time of sizeable change, and Fairport Convention are no exception to this. After 24 years in the Drum saddle Gerry Conway will no longer be performing with Fairport.

""The coming October tour will see us performing as a four-piece.”

In his own words on the website, Conway said: ”I never expected to still be playing at 75; my Mum was always asking me when I’d retire.

“Well, I’m not retiring but looking forward to some new adventures. Thanks Fairport, we had some great times.”

Fairport’s November 2 concert at Dudley Town hall will feature the Fairport Four-piece being joined by guests in the first half of the show. Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders and Chris Leslie will be joined by Dave Mattacks for the second half.

Gerry Conway has been drummer for numerous bands and artists since the 70s including Fotheringay, Steeleye Span and Cat Stevens. He worked in the studio on albums with Sandy Denny and Shelagh McDonald and appeared on albums by Wizz Jones, John Cale, Jim Capaldi and others.