Double amputee from Brackley to take on parachute jump challenge for charity

David Williamson, from Brackley, who is a double amputee will be taking on a parachute jump challenge to help the charity - Limbpower.

David Williamson, who now lives in Brackley, will take on the tandem parachute jump challenge later this month on Sunday September 26.

David said: "The reason I am taking on a parachute jump is that I've been fundraising for about a decade now and it's been endurance events - 34 marathons, six Great South Runs, fun runs, 10ks - and I really wanted to do something different and try to live up to the moniker of 'Amputee Action-Man' that the local press down in Portsmouth where I used to live gave me.

"I think a parachute jump is a great challenge and gives me a real opportunity to face my fears head-on; although it's very easy to say that whilst on the ground. When I'm at 15,000 feet I'll probably be regretting it."

David Williamson is a 3-time HBSA and 1-time EHSA Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, a 2-time National Diversity Awards nominee, a 1-time Pride of Britain nominee and was named a runner-up at Amplifon's Brave Briton Awards in the Charity Champion category.

In 2020 he was named on the Shaw Trust #Power100 - the list of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK.

For the parachute challenge David launched a JustGiving fundraising webpage to the help the charity Limbpower. He has already passed his target of £500 and raised £1,120 so far. He hopes to raise as much as possible for the charity Limbpower.

You can use the following web link if you would like to contribute to David's parachute challenge: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dwparajumpLimbpower is a national charity whose mission is to engage amputees and individuals with limb impairments in regular and sustained participation in physical activity, sport and the arts to improve quality of life and to aid physical, social and psychological rehabilitation. They have also been instrumental in creating pathways for Paralympic athletes.

David added: I'll be taking on my first ever parachute jump. And for someone who is so nervous about flying that they keep their eyes shut during the take-off and landing on a standard flight... well, at least this time round I won't need to worry about the landing part.

"So please, if you can, drop a few quid to see me drop a few thousand feet out of a plane."