Developers seek outline planning permission to bring 30 new homes to Banbury area village

The company, Rectory Homes, recently delivered a presentation to representatives of the King's Sutton parish council about their plans to bring the homes to the village.

The developers advised King’s Sutton Parish Council that it is in the early stages of preparing an outline planning application for the residential development of a site located off Hampton Drive and adjacent to Blenheim Rise. The company’s plan is to build approximately 30 houses of which half would be “affordable” homes.

The parish council recently released some details about the developer's presentation.

The company said: “The intention is to develop roughly half the site for housing with the remainder used for the creation of new open space, habitat creation and other ecological enhancements.”

- Justification for building in open countryside outside the agreed village confines and information on how the scheme would fit in with and enhance the surrounding natural environment.

- Confirmation of how the open space included in the scheme would add to biodiversity.

- Full explanation of how wastewater and storm water disposal would be managed and, in view of the flood problems in the area

- Detailed plans for traffic management during any construction phase.

- Copies of any reports (and Rectory’s comments) on the proposed scheme’s effect on: traffic volume and car parking, school/pre-school/childcare provision and local businesses and superfast broadband capacity.

The parish council also plans to host a drop-in exhibition to display the proposal to village residents. This will be organised on a drop-in basis over a number of hours and will include presentation boards with representatives from Rectory Homes on hand to answer questions. Details will be announced at a later date.

The parish council would welcome written comments on the proposals from village residents. These should be sent to: the village clerk, Liz Hart at King’s Sutton Parish Council, King’s Sutton Millennium Memorial Hall, Astrop Road, King’s Sutton, Banbury, OX17 3PG.