Property focus: Take a look inside this character filled cottage dating back 300 years for sale near Banbury

A charming character filled cottage with a quirky wooden cabin has come on the market in the village of Hornton near Banbury.

The three bedroom and one bathroom home, with an independent wooden cabin / home office on site has an overall area of 1,711 square feet.

Blenheim Cottage is around 300 years old and has retained many of its original period features, exposed beams and a large inglenook fireplace.

Sophie Gannon, who is marketing the property for Savills Banbury, said: "Blenheim is an absolutely charming cottage that is jam-packed full of character.

"This, along with its popular village location and particularly pretty, tranquil garden will appeal to many – but it is the wooden cabin that sits within the garden that makes it extra special.

"Provision for home working became increasingly important to buyers since lockdown and with this likely to form part of people’s working week on a more permanent basis, many more are prioritising the need for a dedicated space. Blenheim Cottage’s cabin is more than a practical solution but is an idyllic spot to work in peace and privacy."

Savills estate agents also described Blenheim Cottage as being constructed of stone with a slate tiled roof. It also offers a substantial wooden cabin within the gardens which could be used as a home office, games room or for secondary accommodation.

Blenheim cottage has been extended to offer spacious ground floor living accommodation with double glass doors leading out from both the dining room and kitchen directly onto the patio and garden, benefiting from lovely views of the garden.

Outside, the rear garden opens out into a spacious lawn enclosed by mature trees and shrubs. Situated within the gardens is a substantial wooden cabin which could be used as a home office as it has a phone line and electricity connected.

It has a guide price of £575,000, and is on the market with Savills Banbury. They can be reached at Savills Banbury, 36 S Bar St, Banbury OX16 9AE. To contact them, call 01925 987034.

Or click here to view the property online: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbbarsbas210062

