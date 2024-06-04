Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadworks that will close a Banburyshire village road for 16 days begin next Monday after a month’s delay.

The roadworks on Astrop Road, King’s Sutton were due to begin on May 13 but had to be put off because a diversion road to Aynho was itself closed for several weeks.

The closure now takes place from Monday, June 10 – Wednesday, June 26. Contractors will be installing a traffic calming system along Astrop Road which leads from King’s Sutton to Charlton.

The other conditions surrounding the closure remain unchanged. Vehicle access will be limited for residents. Residents within the road closure will be escorted through by contractors.

The road between King's Sutton and Charlton will be closed to traffic for 16 days from next Monday

The closure will be 24/7 but towards the end of the work there may be times when the road is passable.

The diversion will take traffic to Aynho and Charlton, then to Brackley or returning towards King’s Sutton.