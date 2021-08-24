Deck chairs, balloon artists and face painting are just some of the attractions at this weekend's Banbury Garden Party - and you are invited

Face painting is one of the attractions at the Banbury Garden Party this weekend

The events start at 10am and will continue until 4pm. Traders within the town are getting into the spirit of the event and providing opportunities to relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

As well as the usual excellent selection of venues, additional facilities and special offerings are being provided around the town, with free entertainment and fun activities.

Tea and coffee will be available at St Mary’s Church with deck chairs provided to add a little bit of that garden party magic. Sheila’s Shakes have created a special Ban-berry milkshake, just for the occasion, and if you’re feeling stressed after a hard week why not get a complimentary massage, provide by R3 Balance.

Several locations around the town will also have deck chairs available to take the weight off your feet, and there are fantastic opportunities to win prizes such as a superb bowling and food prize for a family of four at The Banbury Bowl, a £40 voucher to spend at Sheila’s Shakes or if you have ever fancied brewing, bottling and labelling your own beer, the experts at Hook Norton Brewery are offering a prize to do just that.

The events celebrate the launch of the new website, Experience Banbury where you can find details of how to win any of the fabulous prizes, and details about what is available in the town, where to visit and things to do. It also complements the ongoing Castle Quays Waterside Event, celebrating the rejuvenation of the Canal and Waterside development.