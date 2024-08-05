Crime scene investigation into stabbing centres on tennis courts area of Banbury park

Banbury’s People’s Park and cafe will remain closed to the public for an indeterminate time as specialist officers inspect an area around the tennis courts as part of their investigation into a stabbing.

Patrol cars remain in Bath Road, Warwick Road and Horsefair, at all entrances of the park, while scenes of crime officers make a detailed study of the area.

The officer in charge of the investigation says although people may be alarmed, he does not believe there any risk to the wider public.

Police tape surrounds the courts and an area to one side where the 18-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso.

The incident happened at 11.55pm on Sunday. Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal for witnesses or any information that could help detectives to find out who carried out the attack. Three men were reported to have been seen surrounding the victim before running off.

The young man received a single stab wound to his torso and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and there is a police presence in People’s Park while this investigation continues.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made but there is a scene-watch in place.

“I appreciate incidents such as this cause concern but I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and as such, do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

“If anybody has any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers at the scene.

“If you witnessed anything that may assist this investigation, or you have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area at around the time of the incident, I would ask you to please get in touch with us.

“You can contact us online via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240373021,” he said.

“Alternatively, if you don’t wish to speak directly to the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”