Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tim Bearder, Lib Dem candidate for the position of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) released a statement at the weekend accusing the current PCC, Matthew Barber, of not being ‘serious’ about his commitment to neighbourhood policing.

He cited the problem of youths riding motorbikes dangerously around the Bretch Hill area as an example.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Tuesday) Mr Barber responded saying neighbourhood policing was at the centre of his crimefighting strategy. He spoke two days after a police operation, involving use of a helicopter, scoured the estate and neighbouring fields. Arrests of three youths were made.

Two motorcycles, seized by police, were impounded following the arrest of youths accused of anti-social bike riding on Bretch Hill

Mr Bearder said: “Six years of intimidation and antisocial behaviour suggest the Conservative’s PCC for Thames Valley isn’t serious about his commitment to support neighbourhood policing and drive down the crimes that matter most to the public.

“Residents in Drayton have suffered for years at the hands of youths riding incredibly loud motorcycles illegally across footpaths, byways and behind their homes. Having tried to set up a meeting with the local Police Community Support Officer, the community are at their wits’ end and don’t know where to turn.

“The Conservatives tell us they are focusing on Neighbourhood Policing but with £20m of cuts over the next two years and extra demands on their time our hardworking officers are being forced to prioritise other areas. We need a PCC that is standing up for people and isn’t unquestioningly imposing cuts handed to him by his party leaders in Westminster.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Barber pointed out the weekend’s arrests and the seizure of three motorcycles.

The Thames Valley Police helicopter overhead on Saturday, locating motorcycles causing problems on Bretch Hill

He said: "Neighbourhood policing is at the centre of my Crimefighters strategy. Just this weekend alone, residents will have seen police activity tackling motorbikes being used in the area.