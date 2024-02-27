Crime boss responds to politician's attack after police arrests over Banbury biker menace
Tim Bearder, Lib Dem candidate for the position of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) released a statement at the weekend accusing the current PCC, Matthew Barber, of not being ‘serious’ about his commitment to neighbourhood policing.
He cited the problem of youths riding motorbikes dangerously around the Bretch Hill area as an example.
Today (Tuesday) Mr Barber responded saying neighbourhood policing was at the centre of his crimefighting strategy. He spoke two days after a police operation, involving use of a helicopter, scoured the estate and neighbouring fields. Arrests of three youths were made.
Mr Bearder said: “Six years of intimidation and antisocial behaviour suggest the Conservative’s PCC for Thames Valley isn’t serious about his commitment to support neighbourhood policing and drive down the crimes that matter most to the public.
“Residents in Drayton have suffered for years at the hands of youths riding incredibly loud motorcycles illegally across footpaths, byways and behind their homes. Having tried to set up a meeting with the local Police Community Support Officer, the community are at their wits’ end and don’t know where to turn.
“The Conservatives tell us they are focusing on Neighbourhood Policing but with £20m of cuts over the next two years and extra demands on their time our hardworking officers are being forced to prioritise other areas. We need a PCC that is standing up for people and isn’t unquestioningly imposing cuts handed to him by his party leaders in Westminster.”
Mr Barber pointed out the weekend’s arrests and the seizure of three motorcycles.
He said: "Neighbourhood policing is at the centre of my Crimefighters strategy. Just this weekend alone, residents will have seen police activity tackling motorbikes being used in the area.
"Thames Valley Police continue to increase the number of officers in proactive neighbourhood policing roles and we now have more police officers than ever before across the Force. Tackling anti-social behaviour in partnership with local councils is a key part of the work that the police do day in, day out."