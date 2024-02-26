Four youths arrested on suspicion of illegal bike riding around Banbury estate after police helicopter search

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police say they feel justified in bringing the expensive helicopter out for the search on Saturday because of the ongoing problem of motorcycle riders riding dangerously around the estate and on farmland close by.

Four arrests of people under 18-years-old were made; one was released with no further action and the other three were released on bail with conditions attached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 43-year-old man was given a ticket and his motorcycle seized for having no insurance after he rode around Bretch Hill’s Princess Diana Park on Friday. Police say the penalty is a £300 fine and six penalty points on the rider’s licence.

Off-road bikes are seized by police on the Bretch Hill estate, Banbury

The Thames Valley Police (TVP) Cherwell Facebook page announced: “It is clear from yesterday’s post and subsequent ‘chats’ (about the rider in Princess Diana Park), about the ongoing issue with the off road bikes around the Bretch Hill area, that opinion is divided as to whether this is an issue or not.

“The truth of the matter is that the Neighbourhood Team receive almost daily complaints about this anti-social and often illegal activity and it is clear that it is causing concern to members of our community.

“Whilst some have commented that the use of the police helicopter is an expensive tactic we do agree. However the dangerous manner in which these bikes were being ridden and the risk of serious injury to both the riders and other members of the public does justify this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Would we rather the helicopter be used elsewhere for what may be deemed as more ‘serious’ offences? Yes of course we would.

TVP helicopter is pictured flying above fields next to the Bretch Hill estate on Saturday

“Yesterday’s operation was a success with a further two bikes seized by officers. Four under 18s were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other driving offences. One has been released with no further action whilst the other three are now on police bail with conditions attached.

“We urge the public to continue to report incidents to us and gratefully receive any information as to who may be responsible for this offending.”

The police operation was called #OpJazzman and has been conducted by the Banbury Neighbourhood team as a response to the ‘ongoing issue of illegal motorcycles in and around the Bretch Hill area’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments on the TVP Cherwell social media page included a report that motorcycles had ‘whizzed’ through Hanwell Fields dog park and out onto a main road.

Police gave the user of this bike a ticket for riding the machine in Princess Diana Park

There were also calls for police to deal with dangerous use of e-scooters. Correspondents reported that these were being used in People’s Park where they are banned, along with bicycles.