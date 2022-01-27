A crew from the Brackley Fire Station attended a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Croughton Road in Aynho late yesterday around 4.30pm.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and provided scene safety and traffic management.

Northamptonshire Police also attended the collision.

A police spokesperson said there no injuries.

It was the first of two three-vehicle collisions in the Banbury area yesterday, Wednesday January 26.

Multiple crews of firefighters attended a three-vehicle collision near Chipping Norton around 5.30pm yesterday.

Here is a link to the Banbury Guardian coverage of the Chipping Norton collision: https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/three-vehicle-collision-near-chipping-norton-leaves-six-people-injured-including-one-seriously-3544231