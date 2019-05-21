Crafty marathon raises £1000 for Restore

A 24 hour Craftathon between Friday and Saturday morning has raised over £1,000 for Restore, the Calthorpe Street, Banbury support project for those recovering from mental health problems.Members of the public as well as Restore members made a variety of textile, painted and wooden items.

Restore co-ordinator, Jacqui Vincent-Potter, was overwhelmed by the response. “The atmosphere amongst the participants was so upbeat,” she said. “People came in and cooked us meals, made donations and even serenaded us.”

“We haven’t done a final tally yet but I am expecting it to be around £1000. What a fantastic effort and a very fitting way to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness wee,” she said.

On Sunday, fundraising for the project continued as employees of Cooperative Funeralcare Banbury donned Restore T shirts over their leathers for a two-wheeled tour of the Cotswolds.

“Restore is our Charity of the Year,” said organiser Clive Boyland. “This is the first of many events we are planning to support the good work the centre does.”

The Banbury centre added a new source of revenue this spring in sales of its hand made garden products.

And its online store has been giving centre users valuable experience of working on internet sales.