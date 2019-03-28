Garden creations by Banbury mental health charity proving popular

Bird tables and ‘bug houses’ built by people recovering from mental health issues in Banbury are selling fast now spring has started.

Restore’s creations have been particularly popular at Nicholson’s Nurseries in North Aston, which has ordered a second batch after selling out.

The next load of garden creations will be available by the end of April.

Restore co-ordinator Jacqui Vincent-Potter said: “This is brilliant news for our workshop. Our volunteers and members put in a huge amount of work to complete the first order and are hard at work again.

“Nicholsons is a prestigious company so it is a great compliment to us they stock our handmade goods.”

Another item recently added to Restore’s range is a custom-made ‘memories book’ made of felt and embroidery, which tells the story of the individual’s life using inserts and pictures.

For more information contact Jacqui on 01295 709414.