County council give £300 to Oxfordshire residents receiving housing benefit to help with living costs

Oxfordshire County Council is offering £300 to some residents claiming housing benefit to help with their living costs.

By Jack Ingham
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:19pm
The county council has written to over 4,250 residents eligible for £300 support.
The council has sent letters to over 4,250 residents who are eligible for the extra support. These residents will be in receipt of housing benefit but no other state benefits, and therefore do not qualify for the government’s cost of living payments.

The council is using money received from the Department for Work and Pensions to fund the third round of the Household Support Fund.

Claire Taylor, Oxfordshire County Council’s corporate director for customers, and organisational development and resources, said: "We know it’s a challenging time for many residents. That is why we are using the Household Support Fund, money provided by Department for Work and Pensions, to support residents most in need.

"This measure is another way the council is continuing to support residents during the cost of living crisis, and I would encourage everyone eligible to respond to their letter as soon as possible."

Residents can learn more about help available during the cost of living crisis at Oxfordshire County Council’s dedicated webpage oxfordshire.gov.uk/living

