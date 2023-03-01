Children from across the county have been offered their first choice of secondary school for the new academic year in the vast majority of cases.

In total, 6,172 (86.69 per cent) parents and carers who made a secondary school application have been awarded their first choice, and 6,861 (96.36 per cent) of applicants have been offered one of the four choices they listed as their top school preference.

Cllr Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education and youth services, said: "Our school admissions team and pupil place planners have done an excellent job in ensuring that so many parents and children have been offered their first choice.

