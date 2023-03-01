News you can trust since 1838
Majority of Oxfordshire children offered first choice secondary schools for new academic year

Children from across the county have been offered their first choice of secondary school for the new academic year in the vast majority of cases.

By Jack Ingham
29 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:51am
Majority of parents and children offered their first choice schools for new academic year.
In total, 6,172 (86.69 per cent) parents and carers who made a secondary school application have been awarded their first choice, and 6,861 (96.36 per cent) of applicants have been offered one of the four choices they listed as their top school preference.

Cllr Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education and youth services, said: "Our school admissions team and pupil place planners have done an excellent job in ensuring that so many parents and children have been offered their first choice.

"I am grateful to the team for its hard work. Our aim as a council is to give every child a good start in life and our school admissions team certainly play its part in that year in and year out."

