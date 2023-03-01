In total, 6,172 (86.69 per cent) parents and carers who made a secondary school application have been awarded their first choice, and 6,861 (96.36 per cent) of applicants have been offered one of the four choices they listed as their top school preference.
Cllr Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education and youth services, said: "Our school admissions team and pupil place planners have done an excellent job in ensuring that so many parents and children have been offered their first choice.
"I am grateful to the team for its hard work. Our aim as a council is to give every child a good start in life and our school admissions team certainly play its part in that year in and year out."