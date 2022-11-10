Countdown underway for new Victorian themed Christmas Market in Banbury

The Victorian Market will feature around 130 stalls offering a range of gifts, food, drink and entertainment.

The market, which is hosted by Banbury BID, will take place from Friday November 25 until Sunday November 27, and will feature 130 stalls offering a range of gifts, food, drink and entertainment.

Traders will be dressed in Victorian style, there will be a stunning carousel and other fairground rides, a Victorian police officer on the beat, as well as stilt walkers and performers on Penny Farthings.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto, there will be lantern-making workshops and there will be a Nutcracker trail to follow around the town with the chance to win an iPad mini.

A giant Victorian carousel alongside Victorian style fairground attractions will decorate the historic Market Place.

A stage will also be constructed with entertainment from a number of dance groups from the area, and a DJ will compere the occasion, giving a shout-out to businesses.

Banbury BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly said: “We wanted to create something new for the town that would boost trade in the all-important run-up to Christmas and we are thrilled that everybody is pulling together to make it a memorable occasion.

“We have been able to make the charter market part of it and Cherwell District Council has supported the road closures we need to make it happen.

“These events are a huge success where our partners LSD run them, such as in Stratford and Oxford, but now there is no need to go elsewhere to get in the festive spirit, it’s happening right here, the perfect attraction for our historic market town!

“It’s free to attend, it’s going to be a wonderful three days and we hope it will become a regular feature on the Banbury Christmas calendar!”

The market, sponsored by Swish Fibre, will run from 10am-8pm on Friday and Saturday, followed by 10am-6pm on the Sunday, when it will coincide with another great moment in the run-up to Christmas - the lights switch-on organised by Banbury Town Council.

Leader of the town council, Cllr Kieron Mallon, said: “Banbury’s Christmas street lights are new and spectacular. We think they are the best for miles around.

