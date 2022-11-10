Banbury hospice to host 'Lights of Love' ceremony to remember loved ones who have died

Katharine House doctor Carrie Anderson and Inpatient Unit Ward Manager Abbie Hessey hold a candle for this year’s Lights of Love event

On Thursday December 8 at 6.30pm, the Katharine House Hospice will be holding this non-religious event for everyone, regardless of their beliefs or faith, at St Mary’s Church, to give people the chance to unite in a celebration of those no longer with us.

This year’s event, will feature the brand-new Katharine House Hospice choir, which was formed specifically for the Lights of Love ceremony.

The choir is entirely made up of staff and volunteers from all different parts of the hospice, and they have chosen special songs that celebrate the lives of our loved ones.

The programme will also feature a string quartet, poems, and reflections from staff members and the hospice will be displaying the names of lost loved ones on a big screen.

Katharine House Hospice CEO, Trevor Johnson, said: “For many in our community, this is an important moment in the year; a chance to come together with others and remember those we have lost.

“This year’s Lights of Love, open to all, whether you have a different faith or none at all, will feature music, poetry, and reflections from members of the staff at the hospice.

"We hope you will join us as we come together to remember and celebrate the lives of those we have loved who are no longer with us.”

