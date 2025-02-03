Councillors to find way to ensure increased Banbury and Bicester housing demands can be met

Councillors meet this evening (Monday) to find a way to ensure it meets increased government demands for new housing in the Banbury and Bicester areas.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The district has given permission for more than 8,000 homes which have not been built amid decreasing housing delivery. The council is expected to build more homes to contribute to Oxford City’s housing need.

Meanwhile the government is asking Cherwell how it can show it is going to meet its increased targets over an ongoing five-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At today’s executive meeting, the council will create a new housing delivery action plan to speed up progress and support sustainable growth in the district.

Cherwell councillors are to agree a way to ensure government housebuilding targets are met in the district

“Cherwell has a positive record of housing delivery. Between 2015 and 2024, the district achieved an annual average of 1,229 new homes,” said a spokesman. “Delivery dropped to 805 homes in 2023/24, reflecting market conditions.

“Under the government’s new National Planning Policy Framework... Cherwell’s need has been increased from 706 homes per year to 1,118. Recent decisions by the Planning Inspectorate mean that sites planned to help Oxford’s housing needs must also be factored into an overall assessment of housing land supply. The result is that the district can only presently demonstrate a forward supply of 2.3 years rather than five years.”

Councillor Jean Conway, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Development Management, said: “With over 8,000 homes with permission and a new Local Plan on the way, it is frustrating that the government has reintroduced a requirement to continuously demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite Cherwell’s track record of delivery, the government’s changes mean that we return to the days when we must permit more development if housebuilders are unable to deliver at the necessary rate. This comes as we are doing the right thing by advancing a new Local Plan.”.

“Our action plan will bring a renewed focus on sites with planning permission, ensure developers show clear evidence of delivery when submitting plans, and address any barriers slowing construction. We will do all we can to ensure that development happens in the right locations, to a high standard, and with the necessary supporting infrastructure, while protecting our heritage assets and green spaces.”

The agenda for the Executive meeting is here and the meeting begins at 6.30pm. A webcast is available; the link is on the agenda.