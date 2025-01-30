Council to offer free market stall pitches to Banbury traders in bid to boost winter business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cherwell District Council has waived pitch fees for Banbury market stallholders until the end of March to help support trade over winter.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traders at Banbury’s Charter Market will not have to pay for their pitches from February 1 until March 29.

New and established traders are eligible to apply for the free pitch at the Thursday and Saturday markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lesley McLean, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “These special offers provide essential support for our local small businesses during the quieter winter months and encourage new businesses to become part of the thriving market community.

Cherwell District Council is offering free market stall pitches to traders in February and March.

“This is part of our wider commitment to revitalise our urban centres across Cherwell, ensuring they remain attractive, vibrant spaces for both residents and visitors.”

The free pitches are funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and are a part of the council’s efforts to drive more footfall into Banbury.

For more information about Banbury market or how to get involved, please visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/markets or email [email protected]