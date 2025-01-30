Council to offer free market stall pitches to Banbury traders in bid to boost winter business
Traders at Banbury’s Charter Market will not have to pay for their pitches from February 1 until March 29.
New and established traders are eligible to apply for the free pitch at the Thursday and Saturday markets.
Cllr Lesley McLean, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “These special offers provide essential support for our local small businesses during the quieter winter months and encourage new businesses to become part of the thriving market community.
“This is part of our wider commitment to revitalise our urban centres across Cherwell, ensuring they remain attractive, vibrant spaces for both residents and visitors.”
The free pitches are funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and are a part of the council’s efforts to drive more footfall into Banbury.
For more information about Banbury market or how to get involved, please visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/markets or email [email protected]
