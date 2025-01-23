Council defends £1,000 grants for Afghan refugees' driving lessons in Banbury, saying they are not paid by local tax payers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury resident has criticised grants of up to £1,000 given to Afghan refugees for driving lessons and hobbies.

Shannon Waverly commented on a Freedom of Information response showing that £14,421 has been spent on tuition for Afghan refugees.

“It appears that while council taxes are increasing for working people and services are being cut back, there is still enough money to pay for driving lessons for Afghan refugees. It also seems each is entitled to £1,000 for any hobbies or activities they may wish to pursue,” said Ms Waverly.

A Cherwell District Council spokesman said: “These activities are funded by the UK government using a resilience fund provided to the council.

A complaint has been made about money given to Afghan refugees to pay for driving and other lessons or hobbies

"The intention is to invest in support for refugees soon after their arrival in the UK, so they can integrate and live more independently. This enables a saving to the taxpayer over the long-term by reducing the demand from refugees for support from other public services.

"The resilience fund is not Cherwell District Council money but comes from the Home Office and is part of the integration support grants provided.”

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy offers relocation to people who served alongside the UK armed forces in Afghanistan and provided important support to Her Majesty’s Government defence and security mission there and who are assessed to be at risk of serious human rights violations and persecution as a result of such work.

Fifteen refugees took part in the scheme between July 2022 – October 2024. It allows Afghan refugees to apply for grants for any sort of lessons or other hobbies.

For more information on the scheme, visit https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/118/communities/794/refugee-resettlement

Ms Waverly said: “I would like to express my frustration. We are paying more taxes while receiving poorer services. It does not seem fair that people who have not contributed a penny to the system are getting a better deal than taxpayers. Providing driving lessons or £1,000 for hobbies does not seem essential when the country’s finances are in such a dire state.”

Cherwell District Council said that the refugees had contributed to society by serving in the UK’s armed forces.