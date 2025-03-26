Council confirms it will use car park beneath Lidl once it has completed its new HQ move in Banbury

Cherwell District Council has confirmed its staff will be using the car park beneath Lidl once it has completed the move to its new offices next week.

The district council will move from Bodicote House to its new offices opposite Lock29 in Castle Quay next Monday (March 31).

The new council headquarters includes a customer services area for residents and a council chamber where public meetings will be held.

Council staff will be using the North 2 car park, located beneath Banbury’s Lidl supermarket on Spiceball Park Road.

Cherwell District Council has confirmed its staff will be using the North 2 car park on Spiceball Park Road once the move to its new offices are complete.

The car park, which often floods during bad weather, is currently only intended for people who work within Castle Quay.

Shoppers or visitors to Banbury have been asked to use the multi-storey South Car Park or the North 1 car park, which is located on Spiceball Park Road.

Full information on Castle Quay parking arrangements for the public can be found at: https://castlequay.co.uk/parking/

