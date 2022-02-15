Visitors to Banbury town centre are being advised that Cherwell District Council has stepped in to address public concerns with the condition of Malthouse Walk.

The council has taken formal enforcement action against the landowner and as of Tuesday February 8, they are in breach of a community protection notice.

This means that officers can now take further action, including fixed penalty notices, prosecution, and measures to recover costs for time spent cleaning the private walkway.

Councillor Dan Sames, lead member for clean and green, said: “The condition of Malthouse Walk has been a matter of real concern to shoppers, visitors and local businesses for some time.

“With the community protection notice now having been breached, the council has several enforcement options at its disposal.

“Given the number of complaints we’ve received, the risk to public health and the damage to the general appearance of the town centre, we feel that it is important to pursue further enforcement.”

Cherwell District Council has found the land owners in connection to a litter hotspot in Malthouse Walk, Banbury to be in breach of a community protection notice. (photo from Cherwell District Council Tweet)