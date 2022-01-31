Horrendous litter gathering every day in a Banbury shopping side-street provokes social media storm

Photos of rubbish, uploaded to the Banbury Info site by a concerned shopper

The rubbish, accumulating in Malthouse Walk - between Bridge Street and the George Street car park - should be removed on a regular basis by the landowner.

However the company - believed to be an investment concern based in London - is not performing its duty and until recently, a group of volunteers - the Banbury Litter Pickers - has been clearing the litter to keep the town centre tidy and attractive.

But the group says it has been told by Cherwell District Council to stop clearing up in order to persuade the responsible landowner to take up the job.

Malthouse Walk's litter problem has been a big talking point on social media

A resident on the Banbury Info Facebook group said: "This is private land and the landowner consistently refuses to organise cleaning, so volunteers have cleaned it. However Cherwell District Council have asked that volunteers stop cleaning it while they monitor it and gather evidence for a case against the landowners.

"This is ongoing at the moment and CDC are hoping to have a sufficiently robust case and evidence to take the landowners to court. We are being asked to support the CDC in this, to grit our teeth and bear the mess until the case is brought."

One commentator on the Banbury Litter Pickers' Facebook page said: "I have been made aware the this is not the responsibility of Cherwell District Council, however they should still stand a responsibility level to the fact that nobody is dealing with a hazard of health and environment and fire (risk).

"I hope next time I walk from Morrisons to Boots I don't see this mass of detritus flowing away from the bins."

A private company is responsible for clearing rubbish on Malthouse Walk but the job is not being done

Banbury Litter Pickers is a group of volunteers who are trying to make the town to look 'presentable and enjoyable for everyone'. They also hope to set a good example to younger generations to take pride in their home town.