Contentious plans for 50 homes in a village near Banbury set to be decided next week

Contentious plans to build 50 homes in a village near Banbury are set for decision next week.

Neptune Land Promotion wants to build the new homes on land next The Old Piggeries, on Bloxham Road, in the village of Milcombe.

The same developer previously applied to build 90 homes on the site, but this was refused by Cherwell District Council a year ago.

Councillors will discuss the application at their planning meeting next Thursday, July 31.

A total of 25 objections were lodged, raising fears around the number of homes and how it would impact infrastructure and the character of the village.

One resident who raised objections said: “This will impact the villages beautiful scenery, the local shop is too small to handle an extra fifty homes and the local opportunities including schools , doctors and public transport cannot cope with the current demand let alone more families.”

Both Milcombe and Bloxham Parish Councils also opposed the scheme.

Three neutral comments and one supporting comment were also submitted.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval on the basis that it provides affordable housing to the area, that it would boost local businesses, and that the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing supply.