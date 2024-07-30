Concerns grow for missing man who is thought to be near Shipston
On behalf of Deryshire Police, Warwickshire Police have shared an appeal to help find Michael, 21, from Alvaston.
He was last seen at his home at 11am on Sunday (July 28).
He is believed to have left on his bike and is known to cycle long distances.
Michael is described as white, with dark brown hair that comes past his ears, and he has a short beard.
He may be wearing a red Adidas cap, a light brown jumper, light brown shorts, black socks pulled up to his shins and black Adidas trainers.
He wears a black G-Shock watch on his left wrist and is thought to be carrying a grey and black rucksack.
If you have seen Michael, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police via the website https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, Facebook, X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or by telephone on 101quoting reference 1374 of 28 July.
Derbyshire Police said they believe he was in the Leamington area yesterday and added: “We believe that Michael was in the Shipston-on-Stour area of Warwickshire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday July 30).”