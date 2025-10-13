Companies are being asked to give their views on the organisation they pay a levy to, in an effort to improve Banbury town.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock wants local businesses to have their say on the Banbury BID (Business Improvement District) scheme.

The Banbury BID comprises 388 levy-paying businesses in Banbury town centre. Its aims are to enhance the economic vitality and overall appeal of Banbury Town Centre. The levy is obligatory.

In February 2023, Banbury BID was voted back in when 77 out of 138 eligible businesses voted for it to continue.

Sean Woodcock MP who is appealing to Banbury businesses to respond to his survey

Atthat time the BID team says it is aiming to make the town centre a ‘vibrant place where entrepreneurs can create successful businesses’.

Two years later, Sean Woodcock wants to understand directly from local businesses whether they feel the scheme is good value for money and whether the BID has adequate contact and involvement with them.

It also gives respondents the chance to outline any problems they might have and to express whether they feel the BID has a positive impact on their business.

With the data, Sean Woodcock aims to identify any problems with the BID and then push for action to help fix them.

A spokesman for the MP said that while none of the data from individual businesses will be shared without consent, Mr Woodcock will be able to share anonymised data with the BID and work with them on solutions.

If necessary, Mr Woodcock will also be able to follow up any specific casework issues that might be identified with individual businesses and offer his support where possible.

Therefore, Sean Woodcock MP is calling on any local business that are part of the Banbury BID to fill out the short survey, by following this link - https://forms.gle/PHF1Et8jssL6mAqE8

Sean Woodcock MP said: "I am always keen to engage with our local businesses to ensure I am doing everything I can to help them thrive.

"It is vital to receive feedback directly from businesses themselves, so it can inform the direction of my work. I hope this survey will be useful so that I can support them with any potential problems that might arise.

"I strongly encourage everyone in the Banbury BID scheme to have their say."