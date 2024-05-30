Chipping Norton airfield set to get 'essential' new flight viewing facility despite noise concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An airfield near Chipping Norton is set to get an “essential” new flight viewing facility despite noise concerns being raised from householders in the area.

Enstone Airfield will now incorporate a detached single and two-storey instruction base including associated offices for staff and flying school users.

The plans also include a garage for a fire and rescue vehicle as well as additional washroom facilities to complement the existing one in a small hut which has been described as “entirely unsatisfactory”.

Councillors for the West Oxfordshire District gave the green light to developer Enstone Airlines’ application at a planning meeting on Tuesday this week.

An opponent speaking out at the meeting said: “I object to this development primarily on the grounds of increased noise and nuisance.

“75 per cent of residents confirmed in a survey there has already been a considerable increase in flying in the area.

“The supporters of this application are, with very few exceptions, from outside the area and therefore not impacted.”

The objector went on to say he thought increased flying activity was a “major drive” behind the application given the applicant’s stated goal of “driving a strong competitive economy” and said it seemed “disingenuous” to suggest safety concerns and not business grounds underpinned the application.

Philip Shaw, vice chairman of Enstone Parish Council also raised concerns about control and monitoring of increased flying activity and requested conditions be included to ensure specific controls on flights.

But Labour councillor Geoff Saul, who represents Chipping Norton, asked whether there was anything which actually gave substance to noise concerns.

The planning officer responded: “There is no reason to conclude from the information in front of us that there will be an increase.”

Mr Saul later said: “There is no direct increase we can see between this building and increased flights or noise or disturbance.

“I can’t see why those concerns are relevant to this application.”

Vice chairwoman of West Oxfordshire District Council, Elizabeth Poskitt, added: “Airports are always getting complaints from neighbours and clearly we don’t want this to necessarily increase but that is a bit of speculation that really isn’t within planning.”

The approval comes as detailed plans for a new classic motorcar museum were given the green light by councillors for Enstone Airfield in February despite ongoing concerns about “intolerable noise from constant racing”.

Enstone Airfield was built during the Second World War and is used for microlights, light aircraft and motor gliders.

The new plans will allow for sight of the entire grass runway and airfield area.