Cheque for over £5,000 handed to the Horton campaign by Banbury United lottery

The donation of £5,515 after Saturday’s one-all draw against Kings Lynn was a part of the lottery’s ongoing fundraising for the Keep the Horton General campaign.

Running since 2020, the campaign has raised over £22,000 for Banbury’s hospital and has helped to keep vital services at the hospital open.

Clive Wright (front) of the Banbury United Community Lottery alongside first-team players, ex-players, management, staff, volunteers and fans presents the cheque to members of the Keep the Horton General campaign.

From every pound spent by a fan on a lottery ticket, ten pence goes to the campaign, 40 pence goes back to the club and the winner takes home the remaining money.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of Keep the Horton, said: “It is as important now as it has ever been to show the strength of local feeling towards returning consultant-led obstetrics to the Horton General Hospital.

"The generosity and support of Banbury United is so valued by our campaign group. We had a very enjoyable day watching the football.”