'It's important that the money goes back to the community' - Banbury United lottery raises thousands for the Horton

The Banbury United Community Lottery has raised almost £17,000 for the Keep the Horton General campaign, helping to keep vital services at the hospital open.

Four years ago, the board of Banbury United and a group of devoted Puritans fans started hosting the lottery every Friday after being inspired by Merthyr Town Football Club, who conduct a similar competition.

The winner of the lottery takes home 50 percent of the money gathered during the week; 40 percent is given to the football club to spend on community projects, and the remaining 10 percent is donated to the Keep the Horton General campaign.

One of the founders of the competition and chairman of the lottery trustee, Mark Allit, said: “We are all registered and licensed with Cherwell District Council and have a great team of volunteers running the day-to-day side of it.

Some of the team behind the Banbury United Community Lottery pictured at Danny's Sports Bar.

"It’s a community lottery played by our community, with the money going back into the community. We make some happy winners, and we donate money to Keep the Horton General, who we want to support because they support the whole community, and it is important for us that the money goes back to the community."

The Friday afternoon lottery draw is made each week in a different pub in or around Banbury, which helps provide business for the local pubs and bars and has also created a thriving social scene for many involved with the lottery.