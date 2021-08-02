Celebrities from Adam Henson to Chris Packham help boost fundraising campaign launched by Shipston business aimed at helping British wildlife charities

Creature Candy, a Shipston based business, has enlisted the help of celebrities and influencers for a new fundraising campaign aimed at helping British wildlife charities through the sale of signed prints. (Image from Creature Candy)

Based in Shipston Creature Candy, is a small business with big ambitions to help protect struggling wildlife species.

On Monday August 9, Creature Candy is launching the ‘Big Fundraiser for Wildlife 2021,’ sponsored by NHBS, Wildcare, Green & Blue, and Ivy & Rigg.

Creature Candy has joined forces with a number of celebrities and influencers with an interest in wildlife and conservation to spark conversations about wildlife and to raise money.

Lizzie Barker, founder and director of Creature Candy, said: "Creature Candy are proud to support a number of wildlife charities and important conservation projects - it’s the backbone of what we do!

“This exciting fundraising campaign is a chance for us to raise much needed funds for the charities we support, as well as some for us as a small business, operating at a very difficult time.

"The money raised will allow us to develop the business and ultimately raise more funds for more charities. We are overwhelmed by the number of celebrities and influences that have come forward to help us, and we can’t thank them enough."

The campaign's supporters, chosen design and associated charity include: Chris Packham – The Tiger, supporting The Wildheart Trust, Gordon Buchanan – The Pangolin, supporting the IUCN Red List, Megan McCubbin – The Beaver, supporting the Beaver Trust, Nick Baker – The Moth, supporting Butterfly Conservation, Peter Egan – The Whale, supporting Humane Society International, Lorraine Kelly – The Penguin, supporting Royal Zoological Society Scotland, Dr. Amir Khan – The Giraffe, supporting Royal Zoological Society Scotland, Hannah Stitfall – The Seal, supporting Cornish Seal Sanctuary, Adam Henson – The Barn Owl, supporting the Hawk and Owl Trust and Kate Humble – The Curlew, supporting the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

For more information about Creature Candy see their website here: https://www.creaturecandy.co.uk/