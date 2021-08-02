All households will be getting a new food waste caddy which we will empty every week.

The new outdoor caddies will be delivered to your door between September and December. They will be three times the size of the existing indoor ones, and you’ll be able to lock them to keep pests out. By early January, food waste from every home in the district will be collected once a week instead of fortnightly.

From February, garden waste collections will be a paid-for, opt-in service.

The garden waste service will be charged at £40 per year, and you will be able to sign up from December. The charge will be reduced to £36 per year for anyone who signs up before February 1. There will be no additional cost for the new outdoor food waste caddies.

This should push the district's recycling rate above 60 per cent, putting the area on course to be in the top ten districts nationally for recycling.