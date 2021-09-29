Call for views on choices to shape Cherwell’s future

Cherwell District Council’s Local Plan options paper goes out for public consultation on Wednesday September 29. It is a chance for people to voice their views on a vision of the future of the district and is part of the process of writing a new Local Plan.

Cllr Colin Clarke, lead member for planning, said: “Our policies for climate change, housing, town centres, infrastructure and much more will all be crystallised in our new Local Plan. It is early days in the process of writing the plan, so we are asking residents to have their say on a suggested vision for it.

“The responses we receive will help shape the plan – a vital piece of council policy.”

The plan will address needs and opportunities for the future. It will set a base for conserving and enhancing the environment and mitigating and adapting to climate change. It will support well designed and healthy places.

The community involvement options paper is open for comments from 29 September - 10 November 2021.The council wants to hear people’s views on: the draft vision for the future and how this could be delivered; proposed options for new planning policies; and local profiles for Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Upper Heyford and our rural areas, as a way of promoting discussion of their futures.

Residents, businesses, and other local stakeholders can all have their say through the council’s new consultation platform at letstalk.cherwell.gov.uk/cherwell-local-plan-review