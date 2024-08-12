Brackley to Banbury bus among topics in new transport plan for Northants - council wants your views

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concerns about the transport system serving south Northamptonshire between Brackley and Banbury are among many being raised in new transport plans.

Those worried about the 500 service – and other transport issues – are invited to a drop-in at Brackley Market Place on Friday (August 16) from 9am – noon, and Wednesday, August 21 or Monday September 23 online. Comments can be lodged at West Northants Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to help shape the West Northants Council Local Transport Plan (LTP) 2025 – 26 plan.

Many along the Banbury to Brackley route say they have seen their bus service slowly reduced over recent years. They want a full service ensured and protected.

The 500 bus service from Banbury to Brackley is one of the issues that will be included in a new transport plan for NorthamptonshireThe 500 bus service from Banbury to Brackley is one of the issues that will be included in a new transport plan for Northamptonshire
The 500 bus service from Banbury to Brackley is one of the issues that will be included in a new transport plan for Northamptonshire

The LTP, the first to be developed by West Northamptonshire Council, supports the council’s vision to make West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The LTP sets out our long-term strategy for maintaining and improving all aspects of local transport, supporting our commitment to tackle the climate challenge and be Net Zero by 2045,” a spokesman said.

“The LTP has been developed with key stakeholders and sets out 16 policy areas and a programme of interventions, with a particular focus on actions and approaches needed over the next five years.

“The Plan ensures that other transport related policies and ambitions are working together and effectively towards our LTP Vision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our Vision for the LTP looks to the future and describes our overarching ambition for what transport will be like in West Northamptonshire by 2045.

“This consultation is your opportunity to give us feedback on the vision, objectives and policies and list of schemes contained in the draft LTP.

“We welcome comments from members of the public, statutory consultees, landowners, developers, businesses, community groups, local organisations and other stakeholders and all other interested parties.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The draft transport plan is here and a link to the plan’s statement and aims is here.

Hard copies of the documents will be available in Brackley, Middleton Cheney and Woodford Halse libraries among others across West Northamptonshire from Tuesday, August 20.

The online survey is here.

Related topics:West NorthamptonshireBrackleyNorthantsBanburyResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice