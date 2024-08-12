Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns about the transport system serving south Northamptonshire between Brackley and Banbury are among many being raised in new transport plans.

Those worried about the 500 service – and other transport issues – are invited to a drop-in at Brackley Market Place on Friday (August 16) from 9am – noon, and Wednesday, August 21 or Monday September 23 online. Comments can be lodged at West Northants Council.

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to help shape the West Northants Council Local Transport Plan (LTP) 2025 – 26 plan.

Many along the Banbury to Brackley route say they have seen their bus service slowly reduced over recent years. They want a full service ensured and protected.

The 500 bus service from Banbury to Brackley is one of the issues that will be included in a new transport plan for Northamptonshire

The LTP, the first to be developed by West Northamptonshire Council, supports the council’s vision to make West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“The LTP sets out our long-term strategy for maintaining and improving all aspects of local transport, supporting our commitment to tackle the climate challenge and be Net Zero by 2045,” a spokesman said.

“The LTP has been developed with key stakeholders and sets out 16 policy areas and a programme of interventions, with a particular focus on actions and approaches needed over the next five years.

“The Plan ensures that other transport related policies and ambitions are working together and effectively towards our LTP Vision.

“Our Vision for the LTP looks to the future and describes our overarching ambition for what transport will be like in West Northamptonshire by 2045.

“This consultation is your opportunity to give us feedback on the vision, objectives and policies and list of schemes contained in the draft LTP.

“We welcome comments from members of the public, statutory consultees, landowners, developers, businesses, community groups, local organisations and other stakeholders and all other interested parties.”

The draft transport plan is here and a link to the plan’s statement and aims is here.

Hard copies of the documents will be available in Brackley, Middleton Cheney and Woodford Halse libraries among others across West Northamptonshire from Tuesday, August 20.

The online survey is here.