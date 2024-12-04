Boxing superstar Roy Jones Jr inspires next generation with surprise visit to Banbury Boxing Club

Former multiple world champion and pound-for-pound great Roy Jones Jr paid a surprise visit to Banbury Boxing Club yesterday (Tuesday 3) to inspire the town’s next generation of champions.

Perhaps best known in the UK for his clash with Joe Calzaghe, Roy had an illustrious career that saw him claim nine world titles in four weight divisions.

Florida-based Roy was touring the country alongside current light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as part of a charity fundraising trip.

When the organiser of the trip, Banbury man Anser Hussain, contacted the boxing club about arranging the last-minute visit, the club jumped at the chance.

Roy Jones Jr alongside some of Banbury's future boxing champions.

Simon Leech of Banbury Boxing Club said: “We were amazed to hear that Roy had agreed to come to the gym.

“We invited boxers from other local gyms to come along, and we had a good crowd of boxers, families, and fans who were able to ask the ex-champ questions about his wins, losses, mentality and coaching.

“After that Roy was able to dedicate some real quality, personal coaching time to the boxers.”

Following this, Roy, who is often considered one of the all-time greats, posed for pictures and signed pairs of boxing gloves for everyone in attendance.

Ex-multiple-times world champion and one of the greatest ever boxers, Roy Jones Jr leads a training session at Banbury Boxing Club.

Simon added: “This was phenomenal and way above any celebrity obligatory visit from a grumpy old champ; it was a real part of him and his time dedicated to the boxing prospects of Banbury that they, nor us as a club, will ever stop feeling honoured to have received.

“Roy is one of the greatest of all time, and he shared his knowledge with the authority of a champion and the passion of one of our volunteer coaches.

“The environment was also a testament to local diversity and community collaboration.”

Banbury Boxing Club has thanked Roy Jones Jr and Anser Hussain for making the historic event happen and for supporting the club and Anser’s charity, Al Medina 313.

Based out of Banbury, Al Medina 313 is an international charity that has raised money and aid for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and wars in Palestine and Yemen.

For more information, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/almedina313